Twitter CEO Dick Costolo, A Former Comedian, Gave A Commencement Speech That Will Make You LOL

I’m only 3 minutes into this commencement speech Twitter CEO Dick Costolo gave over the weekend at the University of Michigan and I have already literally laughed out loud at lest twice.



This makes sense because Costolo is a former improv comedian.

The speech is also full of wisdom, according to blue chip New York VC Fred Wilson. It is “relevant to everyone working in the startup world,” he says.

Watch:



