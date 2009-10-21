Twitter CEO: 'Desperately Want To Kill' The Suggested Users List

Twitter’s “Suggested Users List,” which recommends accounts for new users to follow, has created a wealth of followers for several accounts — including ours.

But it has also created its share of controversy, as it has given some people and companies more than 1 million followers, while excluding others.

Good or bad — many of those followers have churned off Twitter and don’t really matter — it probably won’t last much longer in its current state, Twitter CEO Evan Williams said today at the Web 2.0 Summit in San Francisco.

“I desperately want to kill it or evolve it,” Williams said.

What will replace it? Something more “Twittery and democratic,” he said. Probably something involving the new user-created “lists” feature that Twitter is rolling out.

