Twitter CEO Dick Costolo appears to have made a cameo appearance at the NBA Dunk competition last night (watch the dunks here).



Tech folks on Twitter went nuts when he showed up on TV.

Ian Schafer of creative agency Deep Focus posted this screenshot. Dick’s the one on the left.

Photo: Ian Schafer

