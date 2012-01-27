Twitter Caves To International Censorship Laws

Photo: Flickr / Podknox

A new policy went into effect at Twitter yesterday that allows the company to censor tweets if a country’s law requires it. Twitter addressed the change on the company blog:Starting today, we give ourselves the ability to reactively withhold content from users in a specific country — while keeping it available in the rest of the world.



Twitter says it hasn’t yet used the ability, but when it does it will let the user know why a tweet was censored.

Alex Macgillivray, general counsel for Twitter, told Boing Boing that the change has nothing to do with the company’s investors and that they will share all data on withheld tweets at ChillingEffects.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.