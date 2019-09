Twitter co-founder Biz Stone made an appearance on the Conan O’Brien show last night as part of a celebration of the microblogging site’s fifth birthday.



O’Brien, who has a large Twitter following, noted Twitter “was huge for me a year ago when I found myself without a television show. It changed my life.”

See the video here.



