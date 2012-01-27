Twitter Can Now Censor Tweets By Country

Photo: yoshiffles via Flickr
Twitter can now remove tweets from appearing to users in a particular country, while allowing them to stay posted elsewhere in the world.The company announced the new feature in a blog post this afternoon. Before, if somebody posted content banned in one country — like pro-Nazi slogans in Germany — the only way Twitter could respond was by removing it in all countries.
Twitter hasn’t done this yet, and will only remove tweets when asked by a government.
It says it will contact users whose tweets are removed, and will post a notice like this to any deleted tweet:
Photo: Twitter
It will also inform Chillingeffects.org when it gets these requests.
