Twitter Buys Twitter Search Engine Summize -- Or Not?

Twitter has acquired Twitter search engine Summize — or has it?



The deal was first reported by English blogger Josh Chandler; Path 101 founder Charlie O’Donnell confirms the deal on his blog, but doesn’t cite any sources. Meanwhile, a source close to the company tells us it’s not true.

So we don’t know what to believe, but it sounds plausible — Summize’s real-time Twitter search is a nice feature that Twitter doesn’t have. And Summize has helped Twitter out in the past — when Twitter’s “replies” feature went dead a few weeks ago, Twitter officially recommended using Summize as a quick fix.

If true, it’s a great start for John Borthwick’s Betaworks, which invested in Summize early on. Summize describes itself as a “sentiment mining” startup and is based in Northern Virginia.

