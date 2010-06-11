Twitter Buys Startup To Give Its Analytics Team (And Paid Business Accounts) A Boost

Photo: audreyjm529

Twitter has acquired Dabble DB, a data analytics startup perhaps best known for its “Trendly” tool. The company’s founders — Avi Bryant, Andrew Catton, Luke Andrews, and Ben Matasar, will join Twitter’s analytics team, Bryant writes on his blog. (Via Techmeme.)What’s the point? One of Twitter’s big plans going forward is to make money by selling corporate users a subscription service full of data, analytics, special features, etc. It seems that this team — and perhaps some of Trendly’s technology — will be working on that.



Where are those business subscriptions, anyway? Twitter confirmed its long-rumoured plans to offer pro accounts way back in March, 2009, and later said they’d be available by the end of 2009. It’s almost halfway through with 2010 and they’re not ready yet.

