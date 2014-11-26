REPORT: Twitter Is Thinking About Buying A Startup Backed By Justin Bieber

Twitter is in talks to acquire the app Shots, the selfie app backed by Justin Bieber, according to CNBC.

Twitter is particularly interested in Shots’ user base, the source told CNBC, which includes more than 3 million users. Nearly two-thirds of those users are women under 24.

The report comes just after Twitter CFO Anthony Noto accidentally posted a tweet on Monday night hinting that an acquisition is in the works.

The tweet was meant to be a direct message, but Noto mistakenly posted the content as a public tweet instead.

Here’s a screenshot of the tweet:

Pop star Justin Bieber is an investor in the Shots app and led a $US1.1 million seed round of funding about one year ago.

