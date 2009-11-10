Twitter Business Tool CoTweet Starts Charging $1,500 A Month To Manage Tweets

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/2b37544bec1bb7498df88c00/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="songbird tbi" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

CoTweet, a startup that helps businesses manage Twitter accounts, will start charging $1,500 a month for its services, Digits reports. Here’s what that buys you:In exchange, customers get the ability to store data about their interactions with other Twitter users, including tweets, retweets, replies and direct messages, for as long as they’re an active client. The free version of CoTweet, in contrast, stores conversational data for 14 days, he said.

Enterprise-program customers also get analytics tools that show the reach of their Twitter activities (for example, how often their tweets get retweeted), types of inquiries they receive and average response time. This kind of information is increasingly important for companies getting involved in the messaging service, Mr. Engle said.

