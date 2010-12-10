Here's What People Are Saying About Twitter...

After Twitter‘s long-time product boss Jason Goldman announced yesterday that he was leaving the company — with no next job lined up, at least not publicly — we wondered what was going on.



What we’ve heard is that there is a major shift going on at Twitter, with the business side playing a more dominant role at the company at the expense of the product side.

This seems to have occurred as Dick Costolo (a business guy) took over as CEO, replacing Evan Williams (a product guy).

One story going around about Jason Goldman’s departure is that Ev basically got demoted and that Goldman — an “Ev guy” — was annoyed enough that he wanted to leave.

At this point, we’re wondering how long Evan Williams is going to stick around at the company at all — or at least whether some more of “Ev’s guys” will depart.

Either way, there seems to be some disharmony in Twitter paradise.

A plugged-in tech executive says he is “now worried about Twitter.” He adds, “this is the kind of sh-t that makes people want to configure their boards” the way Mark Zuckerberg did at Facebook, “so that the business side can never oust the product side.” But, he thinks that if Kleiner Perkins gets involved in a big Twitter funding round, “they will probably fix it.”

On the other hand, as far as Twitter’s investors are concerned, it’s probably a good thing that the business side is playing a bigger role at Twitter. Despite its enormous global growth, Twitter still doesn’t know what it wants to be when it grows up, and it’s time for the company to figure that out.

Facebook when through a similar progression a few years ago, and it certainly worked out well for them. In Facebook’s case, the fast-growing user base fuelled much of the company’s increase in value, but the business side of the company has also made huge progress. If Facebook’s ad business were still a dud, it would be worth a fraction of what it is today.

If Twitter is going to eventually be worth multiples of what it is today, it needs to figure out a way to make a LOT of money, sooner than later. It also needs to figure out how to really penetrate the mainstream consumer market, a challenge that will likely involve some retooling on the product side. (And, therefore, turnover in its product team.)

In any event, the recent moves at Twitter reveal that the company is taking a different route than Facebook. At Facebook, the “product guy” — founder Mark Zuckerberg — maintained control. Twitter has demoted the product guy in favour of a business guy, albeit one with an excellent product sense. And the resulting transition and ramifications will likely take some time.

Twitter declined to comment.

