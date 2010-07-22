Twitter Building A New Data centre To Kill Off Fail Whale

Later this year, Twitter will move its technical operations to a brand new data centre in Salt Lake City, the company announced last night.



Up until now, Twitter’s service has been hosted by NTT America. Twitter says that having dedicated data centres will give it “the flexibility to more quickly make adjustments as our infrastructure needs change.”

Twitter has long been plagued by occasional outages, and over the past few months, they have become so frequent that the company has been forced to acknowledge the problem publicly.

That Twitter is growing rapidly is, of course, a good thing, but failing to scale has been a killer for other promising tech companies, most notably Friendster. If dedicated data centres can transform Twitter into a stable service, that would be huge.

