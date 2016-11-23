Twitter boss Jack Dorsey had his account suspended by 'mistake'

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Photo: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images.

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey found out today how Breitbart technology editor and notorious right wing troll Milo Yiannopoulos must have felt after his account was suspended.

While Twitter is facing its own financial problems as it continues to lose around $US500 million annually, leaving it ripe for takeover, as well as a backlash against the way it deals with abuse on the micro-blogging site, @jack subsequently returned to Twitter to tell his 3.55 million followers that the suspension was “an internal mistake”.

just setting up my twttr…again (account suspension was an internal mistake) — ??jack (@jack) November 23, 2016

Twitter permanently banned Yiannopoulos in July for abusing Ghostbusters actor Leslie Jones, calling her “barely literate”. Jones quit Twitter as a result.

And the company most recently deleted the account of social media celebrity turned self-professed “alt-reich queen” Tila Tequila after she posted a photo giving a Hitler salute at the now infamous National Policy Institute conference this week.

Twitter is now attempting to address falling engagement numbers with a new policy to deal with abuse . It also recently announced it would shut down Vine .

Meanwhile, a study out this week found that around 47% of Americans have faced some form of online harassment.

