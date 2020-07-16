Twitter appears to have disabled tweeting by verified users after a massive hack and it's causing big problems

Twitter

Twitter was hit with a massive hack on Wednesday, and many people with verified accounts reported being unable to tweet following the incident.

Twitter’s support account said that some users may be unable to tweet or change their password as it was investigating the issue.

The hack prompted accounts of high-profile figures like former president Barack Obama, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and rapper Kanye West among others to spread a bitcoin scam.

Twitter was hit with a massive hack on Wednesday that caused the accounts of high-profile public figures such as former president Barack Obama and companies like Apple and Uber to tweet out messages about bitcoin donations.

Shortly after the accounts were compromised, many people with verified Twitter accounts discovered that they couldn’t tweet. It’s unclear precisely why this occurred, but Twitter’s support account said that some people might be unable to tweet or change their password as the company looks into the situation.

“We’re continuing to limit the ability to Tweet, reset your password, and some other account functionalities while we look into this,” says the company’s most recent tweet on the matter. “Thanks for your patience.”

The hack, and the subsequent disabling of the tweet functionality for verified users, caused major disruptions among business and individuals. There were even reports that certain public services with verified accounts were unable to post important notices.

At the time of writing, some verified users, who have a distinctive blue check mark alongside their names, appear to be able to tweet again, while others are still being blocked.

Verified users who are still experiencing issues are seeing an error message saying their action is being flagged as “suspicious” when they attempt to send a tweet.

The troubles occured after a bitcoin scam swept across Twitter on Wednesday, in which all affected accounts published similar messages urging their followers to send money to a specific bitcoin address.

Many of the tweets were deleted soon after publication, but the hack affected the official accounts of Apple and Uber, as well as Joe Biden, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West, and many others. Twitter has said it’s aware of the security incident and is currently taking steps to fix it.

The hack appears to have occured after several cryptocurrency shared malicious links on Twitter.

Twitter has not shared additional information why some verified users may be having trouble tweeting other than the statements shared above.

