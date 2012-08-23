Twitter Just Delivered A Big Blow To Tumblr

Dick Costolo, Twitter’s CEO

Twitter has blocked Tumblr from letting its users search for Twitter friends to follow on the blogging platform.This move, first pointed out by BuzzFeed’s Matt Buchanan on Wednesday, is a pretty big blow to Tumblr. Now, when users sign up for an account, they will only be able to search for Facebook and Gmail contacts to follow on the service.



This isn’t the first time that Twitter has blocked another social network from accessing the find friends API. Last month, Twitter blocked Instagram from accessing this feature too.

Tumblr has since responded by noting that it is “truly disappointed by Twitter’s decision.”

“To our dismay, Twitter has restricted our users’ ability to ‘Find Twitter Friends’ on Tumblr,” Tumblr said in a statement, via TechCrunch. “Given our history of embracing their platform, this is especially upsetting. Our syndication feature is responsible for hundreds of millions of tweets, and we eagerly enabled Twitter Cards across 70 million blogs and 30 billion posts as one of Twitter’s first partners. While we’re delighted by the response to our integrations with Facebook and Gmail, we are truly disappointed by Twitter’s decision.”

Even some Twitter employees appear disappointed in the move. Alex Choi, one of Twitter’s growth engineers, tweeted that “this @tumblr business just stinks.”

