Twitter Begins Blocking Porn Searches In New Video-Sharing App Vine

Photo: Business Insider, William Wei

Following an outbreak of porn on Twitter’s new video-sharing app, Vine, the company has blocked searches that made it easy for users to find such content. Until now, you could search hashtags like “#porn,” “#sex,” or “boobs” and get a ton of pornographic videos. Twitter now blocks you from searching most of those hashtags on Vine. The Verge first noticed the change in Vine’s search.



However, we were able to find some hashtags that still display porn, such as “#pornvine” and “#nsfw.” We imagine Twitter will eventually weed those out too.

