Twitter Blasts Past 50 Million Tweets Per Day

A nice milestone for Twitter: It has now passed 50 million tweets per day, up from about 2.5 million per day at the beginning of last year.

This is one of Twitter’s most important metrics, so it’s a good thing that it’s still growing rapidly. Because Twitter is a distributed service all over the Web, on desktop clients, mobile apps, etc., “unique visitors” to Twitter.com has always been a somewhat flawed growth metric. (Though it’s obviously important for Twitter’s user base to continue growing, too.)

Here’s Twitter’s blog post on the achievement, posted by analytics staffer Kevin Weil:

As a member of the Twitter analytics team, part of my job is to measure and understand growth. The graph above tells a story of how we’ve grown over the past three years in terms of number of tweets created per day. Please note that tweets from accounts identified as spam have been removed so the counts in this chart do not include spam.

Folks were tweeting 5,000 times a day in 2007. By 2008, that number was 300,000, and by 2009 it had grown to 2.5 million per day. Tweets grew 1,400% last year to 35 million per day. Today, we are seeing 50 million tweets per day—that’s an average of 600 tweets per second. (Yes, we have TPS reports.)

Tweet deliveries are a much higher number because once created, tweets must be delivered to multiple followers. Then there’s search and so many other ways to measure and understand growth across this information network. Tweets per day is just one number to think about. We’ll make time to share more information so please stay tuned.

