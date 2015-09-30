Twitter is thinking of getting rid of the 140-character limit on messages

You may soon have more room to compose longer tweets.

Twitter is building a product that would allow users to share tweets that are longer than 140-characters, marking a big change to one of the Internet service’s trademark features, according to a report in Recode.

It’s still not exactly clear what the new feature or product will look like, says Recode, citing anonymous sources. But if Twitter goes forward with the plan, it would apparently make it possible for users to share content on the service that is longer than the short 140-character messages that have until now required users to edit their thoughts.

The change comes as Twitter looks for ways to re-ignite its stalled user growth under the leadership of cofounder Jack Dorsey, who is serving as interim CEO. Twitter is searching for a full time CEO, and Dorsey is considered a front runner. But the fact that he is also CEO of digital payments startup Square has complicated things.

We’ve reached out to Twitter and will update if we hear anything back.

