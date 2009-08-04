- Twitter begins filtering tweeted links for malware [WSJ]
- White House cyber security chief steps down [WSJ]
- Streaming-music startup Spotify raises $50 million at $250 million valuation [FT]
- Photobucket founders leave Fox Interactive [TechCrunch]
- In 2008, consumers spent more time with content they paid for than ad-supported content [PaidContent]
- eBay’s PayPal service craps out globally for about an hour [Reuters]
- How Microsoft-Yahoo will try to out-innovate Google [BoomTown]
- Another Googler goes to VMware [TechCrunch]
- Ancestry.com files for $75 million IPO [PeHUB]
- Top NYT flack quits for S&P [The Awl]
- You must pay the AP to quote Thomas Jefferson [Gawker]
- Meet Microsoft’s funny guy [Microspotting]
- The Internet can’t kill journalism because radio already did in the 1930s [Gawker]
- A re-cap of ways startups are trying to make money outside advertising [WSJ]
