What Twitter Activity In The U.S. Looked Like Before And After The Final World Cup Goal Against Ghana

ESPN Brooks’ game-winning header sent America into a tweet storm.

The United States scored its final goal in a tight World Cup game against Ghana in the 86th minute. The goal, scored by John Brooks, was headed in, giving the U.S. a 2-1 lead.

Americans went berserk, as evidenced by the abundance of tweets sent right after the goal.

SBNation’s Michael Katz has a Vine of Twitter activity in the U.S. before and after Brooks’ goal, below.

Here’s a shot of Twitter activity, before the goal:

Michael Katz/Vine Twitter activity in the U.S. before John Brooks’ goal against Ghana during the World Cup.

And here’s a shot of Twitter activity after (Twitter really needs to get the Great Plains states on its platform):

Michael Katz/Vine Twitter activity in the U.S. after the final goal against Ghana during the World Cup.

And here’s the Vine:

