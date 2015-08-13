Twitter is a messaging app now that it's finally removed the 140 character limit on direct messages

On Wednesday, Twitter announced that it’s officially removing the 140 character limit on direct messages, allowing people to write private messages to each other without worrying about length.

Twitter first announced it planned to remove the 140 character limit on DMs back in June, but the company is finally implementing the change across its website, iOS and Android apps, Twitter for Mac, and TweetDeck.

“While Twitter is largely a public experience, Direct Messages let you have private conversations about the memes, news, movements, and events that unfold on Twitter,” the announcement on Twitter’s blog says. “Each of the hundreds of millions of Tweets sent across Twitter every day is an opportunity for you to spark a conversation about what’s happening in your world.”

This represents a diverging of paths between the public-facing side of Twitter — the public tweets that still have a 140 character count — and private communications, which didn’t exactly encourage lengthy messages with the imposed limit.

With that limit lifted, people can now use Twitter more and more for private communication with their friends — which you could argue blurs the line between Twitter as a social media platform and messaging app.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.