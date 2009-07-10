Twitter Business Tool CoTweet Raises $1.1 Million

CoTweet, a web-based Twitter service for companies, raised $1.1 million in financing, the company announced today.



Investors include some of the guys who also invested in Facebook and Twitter — Baseline Ventures, Founders Fund, First Round Capital, SV Angel, Maples Investments, and Freestyle Capital.

CoTweet has been built specifically for Twitter-based customer relationship management. It provides tools to help companies manage marketing activities on Twitter, the company explains:

A sophisticated workflow engine enables users to manage multiple accounts from a single dashboard, support multiple editors for each account, track conversations, assign tasks, create follow-up tasks and schedule posts. It also supports the automatic addition of “cotags,” that designate who is replying on a company’s behalf.

CoTweet’s customers include Whole Foods, Starbucks, Microsoft, JetBlue, Ford, Pepsi, Sprint, Coca-Cola, the City of San Francisco/311 and Twitter. CoTweet is currently free, but might not remain so for long, says ReadWriteWeb.

Getting corporations to use Twitter more (and more effectively) is one of Twitter Inc.’s business focuses. The company has announced plans to offer for-fee premium services to help corporations use Twitter. Some could compete with (or complement) what CoTweet offers.

Image: Matt Emerson

