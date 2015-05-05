Twitter doesn't want you to play games in tweets

Last week Twitter users discovered they could use embedded tweets to share games from the Internet Archive’s MS-DOS collection, and play them directly from a tweet. Feeds filled with Street Fighter II, Donkey Kong, Pac-Man and Lemmings.

But the fun was short-lived, and Twitter quickly clamped down on the irregular use of Twitter Cards, the Guardian reported on Monday.

With Twitter Cards, users can display photos, videos and other rich media within tweets using a few lines of HTML code. But embedding games fell foul of Twitter’s rules surrounding the use of the feature.

“Do not build end-to-end interactive experiences inside the video or audio player unrelated to Player Card content,” the social network’s terms of service state, “such as purchasing, gaming, polling, messaging, and data entry.”

According to a Kotaku report, the embedded games have been replaced by a link, which opens another screen for you to play on.

You can also visit the Internet Archive directly to get your retro gaming fix.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.