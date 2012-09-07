HERE IT IS: Twitter's Prediction For Today's Jobs Report

Photo: keiyac/Flickr

The official Twitter prediction for today’s non-farm payrolls report is 150K.This was based on 74 Twitter guesses using the hashtag #NFPGuesses through 7:52 a.m.



Meanwhile, Wall Street economists forecast today’s headline non-farm payrolls number will drop from last month’s 163,000 read, with the economy expanding by some 130K new jobs.

Separately, the Business Insider house model forecasts payroll gains of 120,000, below the Street’s consensus.

The last time Business Insider tallied this number, the consensus Twitter estimate was 95K, which was farthest from the actual print of 163,000. Wall Street consensus was for 100,000 and Business Insider predicted 106,000.

