These Two Charts Explains Why Twitter Changed Its Mobile App

Twitter just revamped its mobile apps with a heavy emphasis on search.Essentially, it’s now easier to search, and results for Twitter accounts to follow are mixed in with relevant tweets—you no longer have to decide in advance what kind of search you’re doing.



That’s smart from a product perspective. But it could also be good for advertisers, and potentially very lucrative for Twitter, whose private valuation has soared to $9 billion—a lofty figure it is trying to justify by showing strong revenue growth.

Twitter’s main ad product, Promoted Tweets, shows up both in the default chronological timeline view and in search.

But as ad firm TBG Digital recently discovered, Promoted Tweets in search, while 29 per cent more expensive to buy than ads in the timeline, are 88 per cent more effective in generating clickthroughs.

The main problem, TBG reports, is that Twitter search, while very well-targeted to a specific topic, has relatively low reach today.

That’s what Twitter’s app update addresses: By making it simpler and less confusing to search, it will generate more search inventory for advertisers to buy against.

Smart!

Here are the charts from TBG:

