A Day After Being Dissed By Instagram, Twitter Adds Copycat Photo Filters To Its Own Apps

Twitter updated its mobile apps today to include Instagram-like photo filters, as has been rumoured for several weeks.



The update comes a day after Instagram blocked Twitter from displaying users’ Instagram photos in the Twitter feed. If you share an Instagram photo on Twitter now, your followers will only see a link to Instagram’s website.

The Instagram-like filters are powered by a startup called Aviary, which makes easy-to-use photo editing tools for a bunch of other apps and websites. In addition to the new filters, you can crop and enhance your photos before posting them to Twitter.

The app update is clearly a move to keep users happy now that Instagram has completely shut out Twitter. While it’s likely most Instagram users don’t care their photos won’t show up on Twitter, we still saw a lot of angry tweets yesterday when people found out what Instagram was up to.

You can download the updates to Twitter’s app for Android and iOS right here.

Here’s a quick video from Twitter that shows how the filters work:

