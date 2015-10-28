This is the most important number for Twitter on today's earnings call

Twitter reports its first earnings today with Jack Dorsey as permanent CEO, and all eyes will be on one statistic: user growth.

As this chart from Statista shows, Twitter’s annualized user growth has been steadily shrinking ever since early 2011. A lot of people try the service but can’t figure out what it’s best for, so they abandon it. For Dorsey to turn Twitter around he has to fix this problem.

