Twitter Announces "Official BlackBerry App," Kills First Third-Party App

Twitter just announced an “Official Twitter for BlackBerry App.”



That’s very bad news for a whole slew of third-party developers who have built Twitter clients for BlackBerry phones.

Earlier this week, Twitter’s top investor, Fred Wilson, warned that Twitter developers need to stop “filling holes” in Twitter’s product and start building real applications.

He specifically hinted that Twitter should probably be building its own mobile clients.

Here’s the post from Twitter:

Official Twitter for BlackBerry App Now Available

Friday, April 9, 2010

There has never been a more exciting time in the mobile industry than right now. The speed at which devices, applications, and networks are evolving is inspiring. Thankfully, Twitter is perfectly suited to take advantage of all this goodness because of our mobile DNA and the service being designed for quick consumption of information and capturing Tweetable moments.

Twitter is a messaging service that connects people to real-time information all over the world. When you talk about messaging and mobile phones, BlackBerry immediately comes to mind and it was no surprise to us that it has become one of the most popular mobile platforms for Twitter around the world.

Today we are excited to announce that RIM has launched the official Twitter for BlackBerry app and can be downloaded for free at blackberry.com/twitter.

Some of the highlights from our perspective are:

Real-time BlackBerry push of Twitter direct messages

Camera and photo gallery integration

Browser integration for Tweeting links

customisable interface for changing fonts, hiding tool bars, etc.

Inbox integration so you can read your Twitter direct messages along side your email and text messages

@integration so that if you receive an email or text message which includes an @username, it is linked to the Twitter app profile page

Twitter lists integration

Notification of @mentions

Search for users, content, and trending topics

localised for French, Italian, Spanish, German, and Brazilian Portuguese

Working closely with RIM to deliver the official Twitter app has been a great experience and we are looking forward to bringing more and more Twitter innovation to BlackBerry.

