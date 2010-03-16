Twitter Announces "@Anywhere" For Deeper Integration With Third Party Sites

Twitter CEO Ev Williams just announced @Anywhere, a program to allow deeper Twitter integration on third-party sites. Ev made the announcement during a keynote Q&A at SXSW.



@Anywhere will grant a wide range of sites access to data from Twitter feeds for use in a variety of applications. Ev demonstrated a feature called “Hovercards”, which brings up Twitter info on a person when a user holds the cursor over that person’s name in a block of text.

Ev is presenting this as a generalization of the deal Twitter struck with the major search engines recently, CNET’s Caroline McCarthy reports. Microsoft and Google, Ev says, were just “a couple of the first guys that we shared our full stream of public Twitter data with.”

It was widely rumoured that Ev would use this talk as an opportunity to announce new ad-integration in Twitter. So far, it appears the rumours had this one wrong, but this could be a source of revenue for Twitter.

