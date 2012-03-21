Happy 6th Birthday Twitter!

Twitter turns six years old today, reports The Next Web.



A few interesting facts from their reporting:

it took Twitter 3 years, 2 months, and 1 day to reach one billion tweets

it took 18 months for the first 500,000 users to sign up

Twitter saw 250 million tweets per day in October 2011, a number that’s almost certainly higher now

Twitter’s advertising revenue is expected to triple by 2014, hitting over $540 million, up from an estimated $260 million this year

