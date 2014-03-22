Twitter's Android Engineer Is Leaving For Buzzy Anonymous App Secret

Twitter’s Android engineer and technical lead is leaving for anonymous social app Secret, Re/code reports.

At Secret, Haider will be tasked with launching an Android version of the app. Secret is currently only available for iOS, whereas its closest competitor Whisper is available for both iOS and Android.

Other than Haider, Twitter’s VP of Analytics and Business Intelligence Cayley Torgesson is also leaving the company.

Haider and Torgesson’s departures are the latest in a string of exits at Twitter over the past few months. Back in January, Twitter Product VP Michael Sippey announced that he would be leaving the company.

