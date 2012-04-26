Twitter And Yammer Are Cozying Up In The Same Building

Photo: Market Square

Yammer is moving to the third floor of the historic old building where Twitter is relocating in downtown San Francisco.Yammer is rapidly outgrowing its current space on Townsend Street — the company has grown more than 4x since January 2011, and now has more than 350 employees in San Francisco.



Twitter apparently isn’t going to take up the whole building, so Yammer is getting the third floor.

Twitter will be relocating into the new building this summer, and Yammer will follow in the winter.

The city government is offering tech companies a tax break for moving into the area, which has been blighted for years. Yammer’s operations chief Mark Woolway told us the tax break — an exemption on payroll tax for all new hires for five years — was a big reason why Yammer chose the location.

Looks like it’s working.

See also: Twitter’s New Headquarters Building, REVEALED

