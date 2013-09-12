Why Twitter's Purchase Of MoPub Could Change Everything In Mobile Advertising

Social Media Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence delivered first thing every morning. Sign up for a free trial of BI Intelligence today for in-depth reports and daily charts on the social media and mobile industries.

Twitter’s acquisition of MoPub is a huge step for several reasons, but mainly they are tied to the explosion in mobile usage and the industry shift to machine-powered buying of mobile ad impressions. With MoPub, Twitter will be able to solve two of mobile’s thorniest problems. The first is data quality. Twitter will be able to collect user browsing history from across the Web, and allow advertisers to target online shoppers with relevant ads on Twitter. Second, it will make it easy for Twitter to drive referrals to e-commerce sites, thereby upping the value of Twitter ad clicks. Read >

Facebook Has 699 Million Daily Active Users (Business Insider)

The social network also has 1.15 billion users, and only 16% of that total is the U.S. audience, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced yesterday. It’s very impressive that well over half of Facebook’s user base logs in every single day. Read >

MarketMeSuite Raises $US2.25 Million (TechCrunch)

MarketMeSuite, a social media management and marketing company, has raised a total of $US2.25 million in 13 months. 30,000 small- and medium-sized business now use the company’s platform. Read >

Vogue Shoots First Fashion Story Made For Instagram (Vogue)

In recognition of the influence Instagram has in the fashion world, Vogue’s latest shoot was produced using an iPhone with Instagram in mind. While digital may not completely replace print issues of fashion magazines like Vogue, sites like Pinterest and Instagram continue to grow in importance as part of the greater ecosystem.

Read >

Uni Messenger Seeks To Unite All Social Media Messaging Into One App (TechCrunch)

Uni Messenger’s mobile app, set to launch in October, aggregates users’ social media connections and will allow them to send private messages to contacts who use the most popular social networks, all through one interface. The biggest hurdle for the start-up is that people who receive messages will have to download the app to read them. Read >

INFOGRAPHIC: The Demographics Of Social Media Managers (Socialbakers)

A new Socialbakers infographic shows that the majority of social media administrators tend to be men. Men also manage more Facebook pages, on average. On the flip side, women handle more Facebook fans, meaning they manage larger pages. Read >

