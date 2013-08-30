Twitter And Pinterest Account For Nearly Half Of Social Commerce Sales

Twitter and Pinterest are accounting for a greater share of successful social referrals to e-commerce sites than they did a year ago, while Facebook’s share has declined.

During the second quarter of this year, Twitter accounted for 22% of social-generated e-commerce sales and Pinterest 23%. Facebook’s share was slightly higher, at 28%.

But a year ago the space looked very different. Twitter accounted for only 15% of social-generated e-commerce sales and Pinterest just 2%. Facebook dominated with a whopping 55% of social-mediated e-commerce sales.

This data was provided by AddShoppers, which relies on tracking code embedded on thousands of retailers’ websites worldwide to determine whether sales revenue can be attributed to a referral from a social media site.

In the grand scheme of things, social still represents a small source of direct e-commerce traffic. However, we know that social does play a very important role in multi-touch attribution, as 74% of consumers rely on social networks to guide their purchases, according to Gartner.

Facebook may be phasing out physical goods it allows users to purchase via its Gifts service because of poor sales performance, but its ad retargeting platform (FBX) now accounts for more than half of all retargeted ad clicks on the Web. So Facebook clicks are clearly working for some e-retailers.

Twitter, on the other hand, recently hired its first head of commerce to figure out a way to let users shop via Tweets.

Visual and product-oriented Pinterest is a natural social platform for e-commerce, and its rise in sales attribution is probably correlated to the growth of its user base.

We dived into more ways social platforms are experimenting with e-commerce in our recent report on social commerce.

Download the chart and data in Excel.

