Twitter And LinkedIn Are Expanding Their Ad Offerings [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:



Yesterday LinkedIn announced its ad business is growing. The platform just launched a Sponsored Updates feature that appears in members’ newsfeeds both on desktops and mobile devices. Brands will share business content, from presentations to video features, with LinkedIn members.

Twitter is now allowing all national advertisers to use “Twitter Amplify,” a TV ad targeting product. Twitter announced the beta release of the program in May, and it was tested by brands including Samsung, Jaguar, and Adidas. All saw positive results.

Digiday looks at ad sellers behaving badly

Jet Blue manager of corporate communication Morgan Johnston discusses how the airline does social media. “We weren’t just going to throw everything out there and we weren’t going to treat (social) like the lowest-common denominator in advertising,” he told AdExchanger.

Jingle singer extraordinaire Page Morton Black died at 97. She sang the Chock Full o’Nuts song.

Here’s the memo Ogilvy sent out informing staff that it won the E*Trade account.

Hasbro is launching a global media agency review. It worked with Initiative for two years.

