Twitter Plots New Video Product—Here's Today's Ad Brief

rumour has it that Twitter is working with various Hollywood producers to create several original video series that would live in the Twitter stream. Adweek says that some could debut as early as Fall.



GroupM Next is trying to crack the code on Pinterest. The company has made a licensing agreement with Curalate, a visual social media marketing startup, to give its clients (MEC, MediaCom, Mindshare, and Maxus) Pinterest engagement analytics.

Newsweek is going to shift from print to online.

AOL display advertising revenues are up. And total advertising improved by 5.9 per cent.

R/GA has shaken things up with its executive creative leadership. Tim Allen has returned to lead experience design, CCO Nick Law is now Global CCO, and Chloe Gottlieb and Taras Wayner are switching positions.

Mashable has an infographic on the athletes who might be the most sponsorable people at the Olympics.

Adweek takes a look at the history of the Harley.

