LinkedIn Is A Powerful Business-To-Business Marketing Tool, But Twitter And Facebook Are Also Making Inroads

Business-to-business (B2B) marketers rely heavily on social media; 87% said they use social media as a content marketing tactic, according to newly released survey results from the Content Marketing Institute. It was the number one content marketing technique cited by respondents.

The Institute surveyed 1,200 B2B marketers located in North America.

Content marketing typically refers to the creation and distribution of relevant content designed to attract clients. It can include articles, blog posts, videos, and webcasts, and a variety of other information-heavy marketing materials.

Currently, LinkedIn is the most popular social network for B2B marketers. Among marketers who use social media as a tactic, 91% said they use LinkedIn to distribute content. LinkedIn encourages its users to share B2B content and to form groups based on one’s industry and profession. The social network also ranked as the most effective social platform among B2B marketers; 62% of those who used it deemed it effective.

However, B2B content marketers use an average of six social media platforms, according to the Institute’s survey, and Twitter and Facebook are top among them, with each used by more than eight of out 10 B2B marketers.

In an effort to monetise that usage and capture more B2B marketing spending, Facebook recently announced that beginning in March advertisers will be able to target its users based on their employer and job title. This will help B2B marketers leverage Facebook’s audience of 1.2 billion people.

Twitter doesn’t have dedicated marketing products for B2B marketers, but the company recently published data showing that users who see a tweet from a B2B tech brand are 47% more likely to visit that brand’s website, as opposed to those who had not seen the tweet. This indicates that there is a large B2B audience on Twitter, and that B2B marketers should be using the social network to connect with potential leads.

LinkedIn’s marketing product, called marketing solutions, is a favourite of B2B marketers, and it generated $US88.5 million (23% of the company’s revenue) in the third quarter of 2013. If Twitter and Facebook become more important to B2B marketing professionals, they could take a considerable share of that business from LinkedIn.

