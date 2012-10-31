Twitter CEO Dick Costolo Was Spotted Walking Around Facebook's Headquarters With Mark Zuckerberg

The two most important social media CEOs were spotted together yesterday.



Twitter’s Dick Costolo was walking around Facebook’s campus with Mark Zuckerberg, according to a tweet from freelance writer, Jennifer 8. Lee.

Spotted at Facebook HQ today. Twitter CEO @dickc walking with Mark Zuckerberg. Social media kingpin density. — Jennifer 8. Lee (@jenny8lee) October 31, 2012

No word on what the two were talking about.

Perhaps they’re figuring out how to work together in the future. Twitter limited Instagram’s API access, making it harder to find Twitter friends on Instagram. Twitter also ended LinkedIn’s ability to syndicate tweets in its newsfeed.

In general Twitter has been tightening its access, trying to totally control its platform. Perhaps Costolo and Zuckerberg were talking about what that means for Facebook.

Or, since they’re both integrated into iOS now, maybe they’re trading notes on Tim Cook. Who knows?

