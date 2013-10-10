Twitter's Comcast Partnership Moves It Leaps And Bounds Ahead Of The Competition In Social TV

Social Media Insights is a daily newsletter from Business Insider that collects and delivers the top social media news first thing every morning. You can sign up to receive Social Media Insights here or at the bottom of this post.



Twitter and Comcast have struck a major partnership that is the first of its kind between a major cable provider and a social media company.

Comcast has developed a “See It” button that will be embedded in tweets from NBCUniversal (owned by Comcast). When a user clicks on the “See It” button attached to a Tweet referencing a TV show, he or she will be immediately tuned-in to the live program on a mobile device or television. The only caveat is that for all this functionality to work properly across devices, the person has to be a Comcast Xfinity customer.

In practice, Twitter could function as another remote control for your television.

People who follow NBCUniversal on Twitter will begin seeing the feature in November. (New York Times)

Pinterest has revealed what its new ad product, Promoted Pins, will look like.

(Pinterest Blog)

Facebook announced the winners of its Preferred Marketing Developers (PMDs) Innovation Competition. Six PMDs were selected (out of 60 entries) for their work providing direct response marketing solutions. To learn more about the preferred marketing developer program, check out our recent research report. (Facebook Developer Blog)

Business Insider’s Nicholas Carlson has published a lengthy interview with Noah Glass, one of the co-founders of Twitter who was kicked out of the company when it was still in its infancy. Glass has since stayed out of the limelight, and so his side of the story has never quite been understood until now. He also touched on Twitter’s surprisingly small user base relative to Facebook, and said that the company “needs someone who’s not just mesmerized by its sparkliness, but can see it as a product. Who can look at how people are actually using it and how people want to use it.” (Business Insider)

Facebook is gearing up to release major updates for its most popular mobile apps, according to sources of 9to5 Mac. (9to5Mac)

Mashable has been hosting a poll asking its readers how they feel about ads coming to Instagram. Out of 1,150 votes thus far, 44% of respondents said they are “disappointed” and 17% said they are “furious.” Despite the negative sentiment, it likely will not change Facebook’s plan to bring ads to its popular photo-sharing business. (Mashable)

Software-based financial advising startup Wealthfront has hired Andy Johns as director of growth and revenue. Throughout his career, Johns had held positions at Quora, Facebook, Twitter, and Greylock Partners. (All Things D)

