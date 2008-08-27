Twitter, AMC, Wise Up, Restore "Mad Men" Accounts

Don Draper’s back. On Twitter, that is. The fake accounts of “Mad Men” characters like Don Draper and Peggy Olson, created by fans but taken down at the request of bumbling cable channel AMC, are back up again.



What happened? Deep Focus, the Web marketing group that works for AMC, tells us that they gently nudged their client into rescinding the DMCA takedown notice they’d sent to Twitter.

See, in Web marketing parlance, the Twitterers assuming the names of Mad Men characters are actually “brand ambassadors” meant to be cultivated, not thwarted. “Better to embrace the community than negate their efforts,” says a Deep Focus spokesman. We agree!

No official response yet from Twitter or AMC. And so much for our own @FakeDonDraper, who we’re still offering to the first taker.

