Twitter has some thoughts about the Republican Obamacare replacement

After the House of Representatives passed a bill to start the process of repealing Obamacare, people on opposed to the bill expressed their opposition on Twitter with the hashtag, #IAmAPreexistingCondition.

According to the American Health Care Act (AHCA), people with preexisting conditions will be entered into “high risk pools,” which will be funded by the government.

Experts have said the pools could end up underfunded, potentially harming people who have preexisting conditions.

After Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio posted a list of such conditions listed under the AHCA, some Twitter users began tweeting under the #IAmAPreexistingCondition hashtag.

Here are some of the tweets:

Here’s the full list of pre-existing conditions under the AHCA that Brown released via Twitter:

“AIDS/HIV, acid reflux, acne, ADD, addiction, Alzheimer’s/dementia, anemia, aneurysm, angioplasty, anorexia, anxiety, arrhythmia, arthritis, asthma, atrial fibrillation, autism, bariatric surgery, basal cell carcinoma, bipolar disorder, blood clot, breast cancer, bulimia, bypass surgery, celiac disease, cerebral aneurysm, cerebral embolism, cerebral palsy, cerebral thrombosis, cervical cancer, colon cancer, colon polyps, congestive heart failure, COPD, Crohn’s disease, cystic fibrosis, DMD, depression, diabetes, and disabilities. Down syndrome, eating disorder, enlarged prostate, epilepsy, glaucoma, gout, heart disease, heart murmur, heartburn, hemophilia, hepatitis C, herpes, high cholesterol, hypertension, hysterectomy, kidney disease, kidney stones, kidney transplant, leukemia, lung cancer, lupus, lymphoma, mental health issues, migraines, MS, muscular dystrophy, narcolepsy, nasal polyps, obesity, OCD, and organ transplants. Osteoporosis, pacemaker, panic disorder, paralysis, paraplegia, Parkinson’s disease, pregnancy, restless leg syndrome, schizophrenia, seasonal affective disorder, seizures, sickle cell disease, skin cancer, sleep apnea, sleep disorders, stent, stroke, thyroid issues, tooth disease, tuberculosis, and ulcers.”

Gave my kidney to save the life of a stranger. #IAmAPreexistingCondition

— Ari Sytner M.Ed LMSW (@arisytner) May 5, 2017

Breast cancer survivor with asthma and anxiety #IAmAPreexistingCondition

— Lori Dorn (@HRLori) May 5, 2017

#IAmAPreexistingCondition: true fact – I let my PCOS go undiagnosed & untreated for 10yrs because I feared not being covered in the future

— Sarah Burris (@SarahBurris) May 5, 2017

RA/AS = Remicade every 4 weeks for life. Infusions cost 18k/month. I will die without the #ACA.#IAmAPreexistingCondition

— Holly O’Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) May 5, 2017

✅ Woman ✅ 20 yr Combat Veteran w/PTSD ✅ Chronic Eye symptoms ✅ Child w/medical issues However, according to GOP..#IAmAPreexistingCondition pic.twitter.com/ekYrVVo5A0

— Tee Marie Hanible (@TheRealTeeMarie) May 5, 2017

On my way to my rheumatologist while the @GOP basically does a victory lap celebrating my demise. Gross. #IAmAPreexistingCondition #AHCA

— Laura Keeney (@LauraKeeney) May 4, 2017

When I was 11 my scoliosis coverage was denied to my parents because I had broken my collarbone when I was 5. #iamapreexistingcondition

— Jane Burns (@jrburns) May 4, 2017

Bipolar disorder, pernicious anemia, anxiety, eating disorder, depression. #IAmAPreexistingCondition

— Camille Beredjick (@cberedjick) May 4, 2017

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.