Twitter Advertising Going Self-Serve

Twitter has just launched a new business site, with many new features. The biggest one is a form that allows people to sign up to buy Twitter advertising. This is very reminiscent of the self-serve model that Google used to get to zillions in revenue.



It’s not yet a self-serve form, just a contact form, but it’s clearly the direction they’re headed to.

Some people worry that opening up ads to self service will increase spam on Twitter, but Twitter has to get through that to build a big, scalable ad platform, which it needs to justify its rumoured new $4 billion valuation. We think this form is a first step to gauging demand and eventually building a self-serve platform.

The new business site also includes basic tips such as “What is Twitter,” best practices and case studies from companies that use Twitter well like Best Buy, Etsy and Jet Blue, and an analytics suite.

Twitter’s business efforts are chugging along, it seems.

