Twitter Ads Will Target TV Tweeters

Twitter is pitching its new ad product to brands as a way to continue the stories they tell on TV commercials, and do so online and mobile. Thanks to new analytics, Twitter will automatically know what ads aired on which shows, pair that data with users who tweeted about those same shows or events, and serve those users ads that tie in with the TV commercials that aired during the programming. This strategy is all about leveraging Twitter’s mobile usage as a “second screen” companion app to TV. As Twitter itself highlighted in its announcement, “64 per cent of mobile-centric Twitter users use it infront of TV at the home.” Read >

Big Phone Companies Begin to Sell Consumer Data (Wall Street Journal)

Carriers are opening up their enormous troves of data, and that is expected to draw pushback from privacy advocates. The carriers counter that they are selling aggregated

data about groups of users, not individual subscribers. Given their comprehensive data sets, especially with regards to location, it is sure to draw interest from marketers, advertisers, and other businesses interested in consumer behaviour. Carriers, worried about becoming “dumb tubes,” or providers of raw bandwidth, likely view data as a potentially huge new revenue source, especially as other revenue drivers like SMS dry up. Read >

Sephora Chief Marketing Officer: Women And Tech Do Mix (Business Insider)

Julie Bornstein, Sephora’s chief marketing officer, seeks to debunk the myth that women aren’t technology adopters, and aren’t Internet-savvy. To reach women via tech, she says, it’s important to make experiences mobile and social. Read > Millennials Prefer Webrooming to Showrooming (Urban Land Institute)

U.S. consumers aged 18 to 35 are much more likely to “do research online, but buy in a store” than “do research in stores, and then buy online,” suggesting that showrooming isn’t yet as widespread as some retailers fear. Read >

Juniper Sees 120 Million ‘Connected Cars’ Globally By 2017 (Juniper Research)

The research firm also believes revenue from in-car apps will rise 10-fold by that year. The rise of cars with apps creates a new arena for the globe’s hardware and software giants to battle in — with legacy car manufacturers meanwhile also seeking to keep tight control of what’s on the dashboard of their vehicles. Read >





Tablets And Smartphones Leap To One-Fifth Of E-Commerce Traffic (Monetate)

First it was comScore, which reported that U.S. mobile commerce grew 31% in the first quarter of 2013 compared to the same quarter in 2012. That’s in contrast to desktop e-commerce that grew 13% year-over-year and traditional offline retail which only grew a paltry 1%. Total retail spend via mobile devices for the quarter was $5.9 billion. Now, Monetate is reporting that tablets and smartphones accounted for 21% of all e-commerce traffic in the U.S., compared to only 2% two years ago. Tablets actually had a slight edge over smartphones in generating e-commerce traffic (11% versus 10%), despite there being far fewer tablets in circulation than smartphones. Read >



2013 Mobile Trends for Marketers (Forrester)

In a new report, Forrester thinks that smart apps connected to CRM systems will be a big trend for mobile marketers this year. It also cites indoor location, cross-channel attribution, responsive design, analytical solutions, and mobile “big data” as interesting technological innovations, but not yet “game-changers.” Read >

HTC Is in Disarray (The Verge)

After the disastrous launch of the Facebook-branded First, the faltering handset manufacturer has seen a talent drain as employees head for the exits. Although the HTC One handset was well-received, critics point to the absence of long-term strategy and Samsung’s dominance of Android as contributing factors to its ills. Read >





