Twitter Knows What Type Of Phone You're Using [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Twitter announced in a blogpost that its advertisers will now be able to target users based on the operating systems, specific devices, and wi-fi connections they’re using. This is big news because it will allow app developers to target their ads specifically to users who have the mobile devices needed to run their software, and these app installation ads are a big part of Twitter’s future advertising plans.

A number of major retailers, including Simon Malls, Target, JCPenney and Macy’s, will open at 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Skyy Vodka awarded its creative business to Venables Bell & Partners.

Criteo hired Rob Deichert to be its chief operating officer for North America, a new position at the company. Deichert most recently worked at Tribal Fusion as Global GM and SVP of Business Operations, and counts AOL and the Weather Channel as former employers.

Google hired senior Procter & Gamble executive Kirk Perry to be its president of brand solutions, a new role aimed at winning more ad dollars from big brands. Perry served as president of family care at P&G, the world’s largest advertiser.

Saatchi & Saatchi LA executive creative director Chris Adams has left the agency after nearly three years in the position.

Draftfcb hired industry veteran Lee Garfinkel to be the CEO of its New York office. Garfinkel was most recently co-chairman of Havas Worldwide, and before that had served as chief creative officer at DDB New York.

Snacking cheese company Bel Brands has moved its account from Havas to Y&R, AgencySpy reports. Bel Brands’ brands include Merkts, Price’s, Laughing Cow, and Kaukauna.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.