Twitter Adds Video Capture For iPad 2 App

Twitter updated its iPad app to allow for video and photo capture with the iPad 2’s dual cameras.



The new feature works just like it does on the iPhone. Photos and video can be uploaded to any service you choose such as TwitVid, yFrog, Posterous, etc.

The update also includes a few bug fixes for both the iPhone and iPad version and some adjustments to location monitoring.

You can download the update here.

