Twitter Just Added An Extra Layer Of Security To Prevent Your Account From Being Hacked

Twitter now offers two-step verification, a means of keep your account extra-secure.



In addition to your standard text-based password, Twitter reveals that it will now send a secondary password to your mobile device too – you have to know the usual password and possess the correct device in order to log in to an account.

This is already a standard with Google services and will go far to get Twitter up to date in terms of security.

Here’s how to get your account up to date:

“To get started, visit your account settings page, and select the option “Require a verification code when I sign in”. You’ll need a confirmed email address and a verified phone number. After a quick test to confirm that your phone can receive messages from Twitter, you’re ready to go.”

