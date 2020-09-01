Twitter is making it easier for users to get accurate voter registration information ahead of November's presidential election

OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

Twitter said Monday it is making it easier for users to find accurate voter registration information as the 2020 presidential election draws near.

When users search for keywords related to voter registration, a blurb will appear offering to redirect people to a website with information on how to register in every state.

The move comes as President Trump has strongly voiced his opposition to mail-in voting, which will play a larger role in this election given the COVID-19 pandemic.

Twitter also placed a “public interest notice” on one of the president’s tweets last week after it found his claim violated the site’s rules on “civic election integrity.”

In a tweet, the company said it would include vote.gov – a website that offers information on how to register to vote in every state, among other resources – in the results when you search for related keywords. The prompt is available in English or Spanish.

For example, if you search for “voter registration,” a disclaimer entitled “Know the facts” will appear with a link to the website. Normal search results will appear below that.

The social platform said it’s partnering with Vote.gov, USA.gov, and the US Election Assistance Commission for the new feature.

In an email to Business Insider, the company said to “expect many similar election related updates from us over the next month.”

Mail-in voting is expected to play a large role in the upcoming presidential election amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but the Trump administration has strongly opposed states’ efforts to simplify voting by mail.

The president made the unsubstantiated claim last week that the “Mail Drop Boxes” that would be used for ballots are “a voter security disaster” and aren’t “Covid sanitised.” Twitter slapped a “public interest notice” on the tweet after finding it “violated the Twitter Rules about civic election integrity.”

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and some Republican Senators have publicly declared mail-in voting as safe and secure. Since taking his post in May, DeJoy testified before the Senate earlier this month after backlash for his handling of the US Postal Service, including proposed operational changes that could have delayed in ballot deliveries. He since said he would suspend any changes until after the election.

