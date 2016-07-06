Twitter's newest board member is Facebook's old CTO

Twitter has a new director.

The social media company announced on Tuesday that it has appointed Bret Taylor to its board. He will eventually be the 9th member of Twitter’s board.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has been revamping the board since he took over last year. In April, it appointed entreprenur Martha Lane Fox and PepsiCo CFO Hugh Johnson to the board.

Of course, Jack tweeted about the news:

News!: @btaylor is joining the Twitter Board! Bret brings world class experience, insight, & thoughtfulness around building social services.

— Jack (@jack) July 5, 2016

Fellow board member Omid Kordestani chimed in as well:

Excited to welcome @btaylor to the @twitter board. Great to be working together again!

— Omid Kordestani (@omidkordestani) July 5, 2016

Bret brings a proven track record of building great consumer products (@googlemaps, @friendfeed, @quip) and an entrepreneurial spirit.

— Omid Kordestani (@omidkordestani) July 5, 2016

Taylor is best known for being the CTO of Facebook from 2009 to 2012, but in recent years he’s been leading Quip, a young startup that makes work collaboration tools. Quip has raised $45 million to date.

But what’s key for Twitter is that Taylor comes from a product and engineering background, something that is lacking on its board. More importantly, Taylor is an active Twitter user, with over 42,000 followers and thousands of tweets sent.

He seems pretty comfortable using the service:

Excited to join @twitter‘s board. Twitter is one of the most important services in the world, and I’m thrilled to be able to work with @jack

— Bret Taylor (@btaylor) July 5, 2016

@omidkordestani So excited to work with you!

— Bret Taylor (@btaylor) July 5, 2016

