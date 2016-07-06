Twitter's newest board member is Facebook's old CTO

Kif Leswing
Quip CEO Bret TaylorDavid Paul Morris/BloombergQuip CEO Bret Taylor

Twitter has a new director.

The social media company announced on Tuesday that it has appointed Bret Taylor to its board. He will eventually be the 9th member of Twitter’s board.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has been revamping the board since he took over last year. In April, it appointed entreprenur Martha Lane Fox and PepsiCo CFO Hugh Johnson to the board. 

Of course, Jack tweeted about the news:

Fellow board member Omid Kordestani chimed in as well:

 

Taylor is best known for being the CTO of Facebook from 2009 to 2012, but in recent years he’s been leading Quip, a young startup that makes work collaboration tools. Quip has raised $45 million to date

But what’s key for Twitter is that Taylor comes from a product and engineering background, something that is lacking on its board. More importantly, Taylor is an active Twitter user, with over 42,000 followers and thousands of tweets sent.

He seems pretty comfortable using the service:

