Twitter Ad Platform Launching At SXSW Next Month

Twitter could launch an ad platform at the South by Southwest conference in Austin next month as the startup seeks to generate serious revenue from its millions of users.

“According to one source in the media industry, Twitter may launch its new advertising platform at the South by Southwest conference, which starts March 12,” GigaOM’s Mathew Ingram reports. “The social network is apparently working with several major partners for the launch, including ‘new and traditional media’, the source said.”

Earlier this week at a conference, Twitter disclosed that it is currently testing an ad platform.

It wouldn’t surprise us if Twitter COO Dick Costolo is spearheading the effort. One of his last projects at Google — which he joined after it acquired his startup, Feedburner — was to work on a social ad platform, we’ve heard.

To review, by the end of the year, it’s possible Twitter will now have at least three different revenue streams:

Advertising

Licensing its data to search providers like Google and Bing

Pro services for companies

Of course, whether any of these will ever scale to justify the company’s $1 billion valuation — or if they’ll need to, before someone like Google buys Twitter — is a different story.

