Twitter to Rival Ad Players: Tread Carefully

From Media Memo: Will Twitter force publishers and app developers to use its ad platform exclusively?



No, says COO Dick Costolo.

In theory, he says, it would be possible for someone like TweetDeck or Seesmic to use Twitter’s “Sponsored Tweets” offering along with something like TweetUp, which will also place ads, in the form of Tweets, into user’s streams.

After all, conventional Web publishers can use Google’s AdSense (GOOG) products and competing ad networks. Why shouldn’t the same thing work for Twitter?

But Costolo also has a warning for anyone who does sell ads in the streams: Tread very, very carefully.

